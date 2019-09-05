Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Russia welcomes Chinese investment, says Putin

09/05/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

VLADIVOSTOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept 5 that his country welcomes Chinese investment and expects more positive outcomes from bilateral cooperation.

Putin made the remarks in Vladivostok at a meeting with visiting Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua on the sidelines of the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Putin thanked the Chinese high-level delegation for participating in the forum and asked Hu to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, said Putin, adding that strengthening Russia-China cooperation in different areas is of special significance and there is huge potential for such cooperation to expand.

By coordinating with each other, Moscow and Beijing play important roles in international issues, the Russian leader said, adding that with concerted efforts of the two sides, economic and trade ties between the two countries are also growing steadily.

Hu conveyed the Chinese president's cordial greetings and best wishes to Putin, saying that Xi attended the fourth EEF last year and sent him to attend the fifth EEF this year, which shows that China attaches great significance to its relations with Russia.

Recalling that Xi and Putin elevated bilateral relations in Moscow in June to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Hu said that China is ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensuses reached by the two presidents and continuously push bilateral ties forward.

China-Russia economic and trade ties have improved over the recent years, and relevant departments of both countries are working to achieve the target of $200 billion in bilateral trade volume by 2024 set by Xi and Putin, Hu said.

In addition to trade in traditional areas, China supports the two sides in fostering new areas of growth, implementing major projects of strategic significance, further facilitating trade and investment, expanding trade in agricultural products, and boosting cross-border e-commerce and trade in services, he said.

Also on Sept 5, Hu met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev to discuss intergovernmental cooperation between China's northeastern region and Russia's Far Eastern and Baikal regions.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:46:04 UTC
