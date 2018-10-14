Central People Government of People Re : SCO free trade area could be a tool in fight against protectionism

The two-day 17th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government Council concluded in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Oct 12. A joint statement issued by the participating countries after the meeting said that its members should continue the work of consolidating the multilateral trade system, and fight against unilateralism and trade protectionism in any form.

It was another determined and unanimous pledge from the SCO to protect multilateralism and free trade. It follows the SCO summit in Qingdao in June, where the SCO heads of state called for joint efforts to protect the multilateral trading system guided by the rules of the World Trade Organization.

During the meeting in Dushanbe, many leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, condemned the trade protectionism, unilateral sanctions, and political blackmailing being done by certain countries.

Premier Li Keqiang called on SCO countries to conduct feasibility studies for the establishment of an SCO free trade area, and the development of institutional arrangements for closer regional economic cooperation.

And the joint statement that came out of this week's meeting also called for greater trade facilitation and investment. These all reflect the SCO's growing role in the fight against trade protectionism and the defense of multilateralism.

The SCO member states cover nearly half of the world's population and more than 60 percent of the Eurasian landmass, and their combined GDP accounts for more than 20 percent of the global total. It is no easy task to establish a free trade area, but judging from the momentum the SCO has gained in its development, the basic conditions required are in place.