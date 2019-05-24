Central People Government of People Re : SCO ministers oppose unfair practices in technology sectors

Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have stressed their opposition to discriminatory practices in the fields of digital economy and communication technology.

A communique adopted by the ministers on May 22 said that it is necessary to improve global economic governance and promote trade and investment cooperation.

The ministers also jointly opposed all forms of unilateralism and trade protectionism.

The communique came amid escalating trade tensions between China and the United States. In addition to Huawei, more Chinese technology companies have reportedly been blacklisted by the United States.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on May 22 he briefed his counterparts at the SCO ministerial meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on the situation, and that China's stance gained understanding and support from them.

He said some people in the US do not want China to have the legitimate right to development, and they attempt to impede China's development process.

According to the communique, the ministers called for a crackdown on activities that use information and communication technologies such as the internet to undermine the political, economic and social stability of SCO member states.

The ministers said that the top priority of the international community is to establish a multipolar world in accordance with the principles of respecting each other's interests, multilateralism, equal and indivisible security, and a rejection of confrontation and conflict.

According to the communique, the ministers also reiterated support for the Belt and Road Initiative and acknowledged the efforts made by all parties toward jointly building the BRI as well as aligning the initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also underlined the significance of safeguarding and implementing the Iran nuclear deal and called on all sides to fulfill their obligations, the communique said.

They strongly condemned terrorism in any form and supported the establishment of a global anti-terrorism united front with the United Nations as a key coordinator, it said.