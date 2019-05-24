Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : SCO ministers oppose unfair practices in technology sectors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 12:03am EDT

Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have stressed their opposition to discriminatory practices in the fields of digital economy and communication technology.

A communique adopted by the ministers on May 22 said that it is necessary to improve global economic governance and promote trade and investment cooperation.

The ministers also jointly opposed all forms of unilateralism and trade protectionism.

The communique came amid escalating trade tensions between China and the United States. In addition to Huawei, more Chinese technology companies have reportedly been blacklisted by the United States.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on May 22 he briefed his counterparts at the SCO ministerial meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on the situation, and that China's stance gained understanding and support from them.

He said some people in the US do not want China to have the legitimate right to development, and they attempt to impede China's development process.

According to the communique, the ministers called for a crackdown on activities that use information and communication technologies such as the internet to undermine the political, economic and social stability of SCO member states.

The ministers said that the top priority of the international community is to establish a multipolar world in accordance with the principles of respecting each other's interests, multilateralism, equal and indivisible security, and a rejection of confrontation and conflict.

According to the communique, the ministers also reiterated support for the Belt and Road Initiative and acknowledged the efforts made by all parties toward jointly building the BRI as well as aligning the initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also underlined the significance of safeguarding and implementing the Iran nuclear deal and called on all sides to fulfill their obligations, the communique said.

They strongly condemned terrorism in any form and supported the establishment of a global anti-terrorism united front with the United Nations as a key coordinator, it said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 04:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aMalaysia's April inflation steady at 0.2% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia Apr CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
12:09aDollar retreats from two-year high overnight, set for weekly loss
RE
12:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : SCO ministers oppose unfair practices in technology sectors
PU
12:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, May 11-20，2019
PU
05/23Fears of deeper U.S.-China trade war push Asian shares to four-month low
RE
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/23ELON MUSK : SpaceX launches first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5TESLA : TESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About