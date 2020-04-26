Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Saudi Arabia, China sign deal to expand coronavirus testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and China signed a deal on April 26 for expanding coronavirus testing capacity.

The deal not only highlights the tradition and commitment of mutual assistance between China and Saudi Arabia, but also represents a good start for the further development of healthcare cooperation between the two countries, said Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing at a signing ceremony held in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

Chen pointed out that when completed, the project will significantly enhance the Saudi capacity in virus detection and contribute to the Saudi people's fight against the pandemic.

The genes of solidarity and cooperation are inherited in the traditional culture of and friendship between the Chinese and Saudi peoples, Chen said. 'We are confident that, with close cooperation and joint efforts, we will overcome the pandemic and usher in a brighter and better future.'

According to the Saudi Press Agency, under the deal, worth 995 million Saudi riyals ($265 million), China will provide 9 million COVID-19 tests and necessary devices and supplies, as well as 500 Chinese medical experts to conduct the tests and train Saudi medics.

Meanwhile, Saudi Health Ministry announced on April 26 the registration of 1,223 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 17,522. It also registered three deaths to increase the fatalities to 139 cases.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 01:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pEXCLUSIVE : Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources
RE
10:02pU.S. economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible, Trump adviser says
RE
09:55pChina industrial firms' March profits fall 34.9% year-on-year
RE
09:55pU.S. economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible, Trump adviser says
RE
09:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Saudi Arabia, China sign deal to expand coronavirus testing
PU
09:12pFight over next coronavirus aid bill kicks into high gear in U.S. Congress
RE
09:01pBank of Japan to expand stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
RE
08:36pAsia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
RE
08:34pNIKKEI : Yen in tight range before BOJ decision, markets await Fed and ECB
RE
08:18pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Small-Business Loan Program Opens Today, Dairy Farmers Eligible
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : tests screening new merchants for fraud via video calls in pandemic
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces results for the first quarter 2020 above market expectations. Out..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group