Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Service sector vibrant amid shift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:52am CEST

China's trade in services reached a record high of 2.98 trillion yuan ($436 billion) between January and July, which was bolstered by the nation's economic resilience and increasing efforts to drive the service sector.

The Ministry of Commerce said that in the first seven months of 2018, China's total service trade grew 9.9 percent year-on-year. Trade in services refers to the sales and delivery of intangible products such as transportation, tourism, telecommunications, construction and advertising.

The ministry attributed the solid expansion to stable domestic economic growth, a set of opening-up measures, and favorable policy support for the service sector.

'The service trade continued to sustain a steady growth rate, and its structure continued to optimize,' the ministry said. Trade in emerging services, such as telecommunications and insurance, grew 20.3 percent year-on-year in the first seven months, 10.4 percentage points higher than the overall service trade.

Bai Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said: 'The optimized structure of the service industry is influenced by China's economic transformation and upgrading.

'The competitiveness of China's services trade has been strengthened over the past years, and the nation is gradually shifting from being a power in goods trade to a services trade power,' Bai said.

China has been making efforts to shift its economy toward a growth model driven by consumption, services and innovation. The government has taken steps to promote service trade, and gradually open up sectors including finance, education and culture. In June, the State Council launched a pilot program in several municipalities and provinces to provide more flexible rules to boost service trade.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44aUK employers hire staff at fastest pace in five months - REC
RE
02:43aDollar slips vs. yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues
RE
02:42aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : City still clear of swine fever
PU
02:41aSmith & Wesson parent company defends directors, sways Glass Lewis
RE
02:37aDOUG LAMALFA : LaMalfa Supports Legislation to Increase Small Scale LNG Exports
PU
02:33aJapan's Nidec sees electric vehicles driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:32aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
02:31aJapan's Nidec sees EVs driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:18aGlobal trade war threatens to derail modest euro zone growth - Reuters poll
RE
02:00aJapan household spending rises slightly, offers hope for Abe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.