Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Shanghai unveils mega hydrogen station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

SHANGHAI - Shanghai unveiled on June 6 a mega hydrogen station that can charge a car within only three minutes and is able to power hundreds of vehicles per day.

The 8,000-square-meter station can supply over 2 tons of hydrogen each day. It is located at an industrial park in Shanghai which supplies part of the hydrogen in the station.

Hydrogen is an industrial byproduct in many of the plants in the park. Through purification and compression, it can be transported to the station for storage, according to Lu Bingbing, general manager of Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co Ltd, one of the constructors.

The mega-station also supplies hydrogen to other smaller stations in a radius of around 50 km to 100 km, Lu said.

The Society of Automotive Engineers of China drew up a development plan for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the Yangtze River Delta late last month.

According to the plan, 20 expressways will install hydrogen filling facilities and over 500 hydrogen filling stations will be built across the region before 2030.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 03:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pYen gains on U.S.-Mexico trade woes; ECB awaited
RE
11:20pOil prices hover near January lows amid surging supply, economic slowdown
RE
11:17pChina's yuan to resist sliding past seven per dollar despite trade-war pressure - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Russia agree to upgrade relations for new era
PU
11:13pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Shanghai unveils mega hydrogen station
PU
10:58pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Proceed with caution on speed limit changes
PU
10:50pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Trade Tensions Vs. Hopes Of Fed Rate Cut
DJ
10:10pCHINA CENTRAL BANK INJECTS 500 BILLION YUAN VIA ONE-YEAR MLF, RATES UNCHANGED : statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : new drones to start delivering packages in months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About