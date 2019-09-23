Log in
Central People Government of People Re : State councilor heads to Russia for Tsentr-2019 military drills

09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT

State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe led a delegation to Orenburg, Russia, to view the 'Tsentr-2019' military drills on Sept 19-21. China sent more than 1,600 military officials and soldiers, more than 300 weaponry, and about 30 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters to join the drills.

Wei viewed the practical drills with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wei also stopped at the Chinese headquarters and joint campaign command, visiting the Chinese military officials and soldiers, and attended other activities such as exercise equipment displays and victory ceremony.

Wei had a friendly conversation with Putin. He conveyed President Xi Jinping's sincere greetings and best wishes to Putin, while Putin entrusted Wei to express his heartfelt thanks and best wishes to Xi. He also spoke highly of Chinese military troops' participation in the 'Tsentr-2019' military drills and said that Russia will continue to push forward all-around cooperation with China in military security and other fields.

Wei said that under the strategic guidance and in-person promotion of the two heads of state of China and Russia, the China-Russia relationship is in the best shape in history. China is willing to cooperate with Russia to implement the agreement reached by the heads of state, develop the China-Russia relationship in the new era, continue to strengthen practical cooperation in all fields, and jointly safeguard regional security and world peace.

Wei exchanged views with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on strengthening practical cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armies. He also met and communicated with other state leaders of the countries that participated in the drills.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:01 UTC
