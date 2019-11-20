Central People Government of People Re : State councilor meets Belgian deputy PM

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Didier Reynders, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Belgium, in Beijing on Nov 19.

China's stable development and expanding opening-up provide an important opportunity for other countries, including Belgium, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Belgium to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, respect each other's core interests, and uphold the international order and multilateral system with the United Nations at the core.

Reynders said the western European country hopes for wider partnership and more communication and coordination with China within the Belt and Road Initiative framework, and that the two sides will jointly support multilateralism and free trade.