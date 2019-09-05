Log in
Central People Government of People Re : State councilor meets Bruneian princess

09/05/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Bruneian Princess Hajah Masna in Beijing on Sept 5.

Wang said China and Brunei have been understanding, respecting and supporting each other, setting an example for the peaceful coexistence between large and small countries.

Calling the two countries important partners in the building of the Belt and Road, Wang said China supports Brunei's economic diversification strategy and is willing to work with Brunei in promoting joint ocean development and cooperation in the East ASEAN Growth Area.

Masna said as the next year had been designated as the Year of Tourism Between Brunei and China, the Bruneian side will grasp the opportunity to expand people-to-people exchange and promote the development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:11:02 UTC
