Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : State councilor meets S African minister of intl relations, cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

DURBAN - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor held talks in Durban on Oct 18.

Wang said, both China and South Africa are major developing countries and emerging economies with important influence. With the smooth development of bilateral relations, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, and it is becoming a model for South-South cooperation.

He said China always views the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and regards South Africa as a trusted strategic partner and true friend. China is willing to work with South Africa to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries and elevate the bilateral ties to a new level.

Wang said, the two sides should prepare the agenda of important exchanges and cooperation in the next stage, deepen the exchange of experience on governance, and continue understanding and supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

Wang said, China is willing to promote the dovetailing of the Belt and Road Initiative and the eight major initiatives proposed at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with South Africa's national development planning, and upgrade practical cooperation between the two sides in fields including industrial capacity, industrial parks, agriculture, science and technology, and marine economy, so as to contribute to South Africa's re-industrialization.

He said China is also willing to work with South Africa and other African countries to promote the implementation of the outcome of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and build a closer community with a shared future between China and African countries.

Wang said, China and South Africa should strengthen strategic communication and cooperation in international and regional affairs, work together to safeguard multilateralism and democratization of international relations, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Pandor thanked China for its valuable support to the economic development of South Africa and other African countries.

Pandor said, the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and China has a profound foundation and is dynamic. South Africa welcomes China's increasing investment in South Africa, and is willing to learn from China's development experience.

South Africa looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation between the two countries to the benefit of the two peoples, said Pandor.

She said the Belt and Road Initiative presents great opportunities for the development of South Africa and Africa as a whole. South Africa will continue to firmly support the initiative and actively participate in it.

South Africa and China take the same stance on important international and regional issues, said Pandor, adding South Africa is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs, deepen cooperation among the BRICS countries, defend multilateralism, and safeguard an open and inclusive global trading system.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional issues, and common challenges, strengthening their strategic coordination.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 23:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pTrump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
RE
07:31pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor meets S African minister of intl relations, cooperation
PU
07:23pJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
07:21pFAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot
RE
07:20pBoeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions
RE
07:20pSenior U.S. lawmaker says Boeing must shake-up management after 737 MAX crashes
RE
07:18pJohnson & Johnson says baby powder investigation could take 30 days or more
RE
07:18pJ&J recalls 33,000 bottles of baby powder as FDA finds asbestos in sample
RE
07:17pEXCLUSIVE : Lampert helps bankroll Sears as woes persist after bankruptcy - sources
RE
07:17pJudge's unorthodox approach has huge opioid settlement within reach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
2OpenText statement regarding Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus")
3IMERYS : IMERYS : FDA alerts consumers of J&J baby powder recall, says it stands by tests
4HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT COMPANY : HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay ..
5WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : WAITR : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important De..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group