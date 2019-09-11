Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Stricter supervision ordered at pork farms, markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

Market regulators across China will intensify supervision over pork prices and the fight against irregularities, such as colluding to drive up prices, to maintain market order, a senior official said on Sept 11.

Authorities will conduct price inspections at every stage of pork production and distribution to eliminate risks. Any violations, like spreading false information on price increases, colluding to raise prices or illegally hoarding pork for profit, will be punished, said Chen Zhijiang, deputy chief of price supervision and inspection at the State Administration for Market Regulation.

While the administration has not received reports of such violations, they could appear given the expectation of a continued rise in pork prices due to short supply, he said at a news conference at the State Council Information Office.

The administration will order its branches nationwide to deploy more staff to receive and deal with consumer reports and complaints, Chen said, as well as urging pork producers and sellers to strictly follow laws and regulations on prices.

Pork prices have kept rising in the past few months due to reduced stock caused by African swine fever outbreaks. Average pork prices in 16 provinces and municipalities reached nearly 36 yuan ($5.06) a kilogram by the end of August, up more than 90 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The number of pigs in stock decreased by 9.4 percent in July, compared with the previous month, and fell by more than 32 percent year-on-year, based on monitoring of 400 counties across the country, said Yu Kangzhen, vice-minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

More than 150 swine fever outbreaks had occurred in China by the end of August, affecting all mainland provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, the ministry said.

'We will continue to fight African swine fever while intensifying measures to restore stock,' Yu said.

A guideline released by the central government on Sept 10 suggested government departments and local authorities take measures to increase the pork supply and upgrade the industry, including putting more emphasis on building livestock disease prevention facilities in the establishment of new pig farms, increasing subsidies for pig raising and promoting the upgrading of pig farms.

Yu said the ministry will urge local agricultural departments to give more technical guidance and services to pig farmers to help restore production while guarding against diseases. The ministry will also work with environmental protection authorities to prevent indiscriminate closing of pig farms over environmental protection concerns, he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 23:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22pSEAN PATRICK MALONEY : Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling
PU
08:15pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:14pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:11pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by two weeks
RE
08:11pU.S. judge approves novel framework for opioid settlement talks
RE
08:07pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks
DJ
07:56pJapan July core machinery orders fall 6.6% month/month - government
RE
07:53pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks
RE
07:51pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Stricter supervision ordered at pork farms, markets
PU
07:37pChina bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group