Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : TCM exports up as local firms ride B&R Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:52am CEST

Traditional Chinese medicine or TCM exports are rising on the back of resilient demand from traditional markets and as the Belt and Road Initiative stimulates new demand in participating countries and regions.

China exported 358,000 tons of TCM in the form of patented drugs, extracts, and raw materials in 2017, up 0.7 percent year-on-year. Export value was $3.6 billion, up 2.1 percent, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicine and Health Products.

'Southeast Asian countries have a tradition of using TCM, and international demand is rising driven by the Belt and Road Initiative,' said Yu Zhibin, director of the TCM department at the chamber.

Agreed Wang Tao, director of the overseas business unit of China's leading pharmaceutical Taiji Group. 'As the Chinese economy grows fast and has a stronger presence in the world, Chinese brands are enjoying more recognition worldwide.

'The Belt and Road Initiative especially helps promote TCM, as communication between China and other areas produces greater understanding of China and its culture.'

Taiji Group accelerated its global expansion in 2015 with the establishment of an overseas business unit. It has been eyeing the increasing popularity of TCM in foreign countries and related business opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since then, the annual export value of its TCM medicines has increased from less than 2 million yuan ($293,000) to more than 20 million yuan.

Quite a few companies from African countries have contacted Taiji Group proactively, seeking partnership to import Chinese medicines into Africa.

'Heatstroke and other symptoms such as gastric discomforts are quite common in Africa, and they believe Chinese medicines that can relieve such ailments will be very popular there,' Wang said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 02:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:10aAsian shares rise on Fed reassurance, China yuan strengthening
RE
06:10aAsian shares rise on Fed reassurance, China yuan strengthening
RE
05:54aYuan at two-and-a-half week high as China signals support, revives fix factor
RE
05:42aCONNECTEAST PTY : 'Herd' about the goats clearing weeds from EastLink?
PU
05:37aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors overbought NT$9.25 billion Aug. 20~Aug. 24, 2018; YUANTA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. most overbought, RITEK CORPORATION most oversold.
PU
05:17aMexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
RE
05:16aMexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : TCM exports up as local firms ride B&R Initiative
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
2Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.