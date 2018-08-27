Central People Government of People Re : TCM exports up as local firms ride B&R Initiative

Traditional Chinese medicine or TCM exports are rising on the back of resilient demand from traditional markets and as the Belt and Road Initiative stimulates new demand in participating countries and regions.

China exported 358,000 tons of TCM in the form of patented drugs, extracts, and raw materials in 2017, up 0.7 percent year-on-year. Export value was $3.6 billion, up 2.1 percent, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicine and Health Products.

'Southeast Asian countries have a tradition of using TCM, and international demand is rising driven by the Belt and Road Initiative,' said Yu Zhibin, director of the TCM department at the chamber.

Agreed Wang Tao, director of the overseas business unit of China's leading pharmaceutical Taiji Group. 'As the Chinese economy grows fast and has a stronger presence in the world, Chinese brands are enjoying more recognition worldwide.

'The Belt and Road Initiative especially helps promote TCM, as communication between China and other areas produces greater understanding of China and its culture.'

Taiji Group accelerated its global expansion in 2015 with the establishment of an overseas business unit. It has been eyeing the increasing popularity of TCM in foreign countries and related business opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since then, the annual export value of its TCM medicines has increased from less than 2 million yuan ($293,000) to more than 20 million yuan.

Quite a few companies from African countries have contacted Taiji Group proactively, seeking partnership to import Chinese medicines into Africa.

'Heatstroke and other symptoms such as gastric discomforts are quite common in Africa, and they believe Chinese medicines that can relieve such ailments will be very popular there,' Wang said.