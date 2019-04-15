Central People Government of People Re : Total value of medical imports decreases

The value of medical and healthcare products China imported last year decreased for the first time in 'many years' to about $50.43 billion, down by 9.75 percent year-on-year, according to a report released by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicine and Health Products.

Business insiders said the cause of the decrease is mainly the lower average price of imported medicine due to intensified competition among pharmaceutical companies, rather than changes in import volume.

They also predicted prices are likely to continue to fall in the next few years, while demand will remain robust, and thus the value of medical and healthcare imports will likely be stable or increase slightly in the future.

According to the report released last month, the import volume of medical and healthcare products increased 9.52 percent year-on-year last year, while the average import price dropped by 17.6 percent year-on-year, resulting in a lower total import value.

Among the imports last year, the decrease in value of Western medicine is the main cause of the total import value decline, especially as the import value of Western medicine and biochemical medicine decreased sharply, the report said.

The value of Western medicine, which often takes up the largest value and volume shares among all medical and healthcare products China imports, plunged 24.05 percent year-on-year in 2018 to about $13.03 billion.

The biochemical medicine import value decreased even more sharply to around $4.75 billion, down by 41.21 percent.

'China's demand for imported medical and healthcare products has remained steady in recent years with a tendency toward growth,' said Wang Maochun, vice-president of the chamber. 'The decline in import value was mainly due to the price drop rather than a volume decrease.'