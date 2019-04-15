Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Total value of medical imports decreases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

The value of medical and healthcare products China imported last year decreased for the first time in 'many years' to about $50.43 billion, down by 9.75 percent year-on-year, according to a report released by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicine and Health Products.

Business insiders said the cause of the decrease is mainly the lower average price of imported medicine due to intensified competition among pharmaceutical companies, rather than changes in import volume.

They also predicted prices are likely to continue to fall in the next few years, while demand will remain robust, and thus the value of medical and healthcare imports will likely be stable or increase slightly in the future.

According to the report released last month, the import volume of medical and healthcare products increased 9.52 percent year-on-year last year, while the average import price dropped by 17.6 percent year-on-year, resulting in a lower total import value.

Among the imports last year, the decrease in value of Western medicine is the main cause of the total import value decline, especially as the import value of Western medicine and biochemical medicine decreased sharply, the report said.

The value of Western medicine, which often takes up the largest value and volume shares among all medical and healthcare products China imports, plunged 24.05 percent year-on-year in 2018 to about $13.03 billion.

The biochemical medicine import value decreased even more sharply to around $4.75 billion, down by 41.21 percent.

'China's demand for imported medical and healthcare products has remained steady in recent years with a tendency toward growth,' said Wang Maochun, vice-president of the chamber. 'The decline in import value was mainly due to the price drop rather than a volume decrease.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
10:11pBernie Sanders Releases Tax Returns -- 5th Update
DJ
09:56pBOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus
RE
09:53pHuawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-March
RE
09:50pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
09:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Total value of medical imports decreases
PU
09:42pChina March new home prices rise 0.6 percent month-on-month, quickening from February
RE
09:30pAsia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls
RE
09:23pFed's Rosengren says central bank should target an inflation range
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About