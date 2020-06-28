Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Tourism recovering steadily in Central China's Hubei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT

WUHAN - Tourism is steadily rebounding in Central China's Hubei province, which was once hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The province received more than 6.78 million tourists during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday, said local authorities.

Tourism revenue generated during the three-day holiday that ended on June 27 totaled 2.69 billion yuan (about $380 million), according to the Hubei provincial bureau of culture and tourism.

Both figures mark a sharp drop from those for the same holiday last year, but they indicate that tourism is steadily rebounding in the once hard-hit province as the epidemic has eased.

As of June 27, a total of 330 tourist attractions in Hubei had reopened, accounting for 85.3 percent of the total, the bureau said.

To prevent crowding, tourists were required to book tickets online, and the number of visitors was kept below 30 percent of the maximum capacity of each scenic area.

More than 620 travel agencies, 320 star-rated hotels, 101 cultural centers, 102 libraries and 114 museums in the province had resumed services.

No newly confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hubei on June 27, the provincial health commission said on June 28.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of June 27. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 13:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aGermany to sever ties with accounting watchdog after Wirecard scandal
RE
10:15aFed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy
DJ
10:09aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : The Central Bank Implements a Credit Guarantee and Interest Subsidy Scheme for Businesses affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
09:59aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/06/28Wider opening-up pledged for stable foreign trade
PU
09:44aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 28.06.2020
PU
09:04aChina's progress on economic resumption on June 28
PU
09:04aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Tourism recovering steadily in Central China's Hubei
PU
08:14aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA : Një përfaqësues i vendit tonë përsëri nënkampion evropian i Kuizit Evropian të Parasë
PU
07:59aBANK OF ISRAEL : The public's financial assets portfolio in the first quarter of 2020
PU
07:24aBANK OF ISRAEL : The corona crisis led to an unprecedented 1.8 percent decline in the Composite State of the Economy Index for May 2020, and to anomalous downward revisions for previous months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
2NETFLIX, INC. : How App Makers Break Their Apps to Avoid Paying Apple
3CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 air..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downs..
5AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Travel Bans Take Shine Off Banks' Premium Rewards Cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group