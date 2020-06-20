Central People Government of People Re : Transactions surge during China's mid-year online shopping spree

BEIJING - Total transactions and their monetary value rose sharply during the just-concluded online shopping spree, according to Chinese online payment clearing house NetsUnion Clearing Corporation (NUCC).
A total of 26.18 billion transactions worth 16.91 trillion yuan (about $2.38 trillion) were carried out during the so-called '618' online shopping festival from June 1 to June 18, up 52 percent and 42 percent, respectively, from last year.
The number of transactions on June 1 hit 1.6 billion, a single-day record, said the NUCC.
According to the clearing-house, the COVID-19 epidemic has reinforced people's habit of shopping online.
