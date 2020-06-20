Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Transactions surge during China's mid-year online shopping spree

06/20/2020 | 09:52pm EDT

BEIJING - Total transactions and their monetary value rose sharply during the just-concluded online shopping spree, according to Chinese online payment clearing house NetsUnion Clearing Corporation (NUCC).

A total of 26.18 billion transactions worth 16.91 trillion yuan (about $2.38 trillion) were carried out during the so-called '618' online shopping festival from June 1 to June 18, up 52 percent and 42 percent, respectively, from last year.

The number of transactions on June 1 hit 1.6 billion, a single-day record, said the NUCC.

According to the clearing-house, the COVID-19 epidemic has reinforced people's habit of shopping online.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 01:51:05 UTC
