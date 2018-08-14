Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Trend of cash inflows set to steady yuan

08/14/2018

China has seen steady growth of capital inflows in the first half this year, in terms of both foreign direct investment and holdings of onshore financial products, despite global trade tensions and currency turmoil in some emerging markets.

Analysts say the trend may continue in the coming months, which will help support a stable yuan and balance cross-border capital flows. As a wider opening-up of the country's financial sector unfolds, foreign investor confidence in the Chinese economy will be strengthened further, they said.

'Increases of capital inflows are just the beginning of a long-term trend in which China will receive more attention from foreign investors,' said Zhu Haibin, chief China economist and head of China equity strategy at J.P. Morgan.

His comment came after the country's foreign exchange regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, reported on Aug 9 $3.47 billion in FDI in China's financial institutions in the April-June period.

In the meantime, capital outflow from Chinese financial institutions, including banks, insurers and securities brokers, stood at $2.59 billion, leading to a net $881 million in capital inflows from overseas in the second quarter, up from $798 million in the first quarter, according to the administration.

Total FDI, which also includes investments in nonfinancial sectors, rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to $68.32 billion in the first six months, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In late June, China unveiled a shortened negative list for foreign investment. A negative list is a list of areas where investment is prohibited; all other areas are presumed to be open.

'Looking at the data for the first half of the year, foreign investors maintained their enthusiasm in the Chinese market,' said Huo Jianguo, vice-chairman of the China Society for WTO Studies.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:10:04 UTC
