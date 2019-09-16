Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Tropical island province maintaining focus on developing its ecology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

China's southernmost province will continue focusing on ecological development as it establishes a national ecological civilization demonstration zone and builds up a world-class pilot free trade zone, a top official from the province said on Sept 16.

Liu Cigui, Party secretary of Hainan province, said the province will continue carrying out the most stringent environmental regulations to protect its natural resources, such as tropical forests that cover one-seventh of the island. The province also plans to soon set up a national rainforest park.

'It's important to integrate the crackdown on illegal construction on the island and speed up efforts to improve the natural environment of coastlines,' Liu said at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing.

The only tropical island province in China, Hainan has 1,944 kilometers of coastline, 68 natural bays and more than 600 islands. In the capital Haikou, a wetland area of 29,093 hectares is home to 514 wetland animal species and 439 plant species.

The province also boasts rare rainforest resources, ecosystems and biodiversity. It has more than 4,000 vascular plants, more than 2,500 kinds of medicinal plants and over 20 species of rare plants protected at the national level.

Since May 2018, the province has taken the lead in implementing the use of new-energy vehicles, planning to replace gasoline-powered cars by 2020 and provide a green lifestyle for the public, said Shen Xiaoming, governor of Hainan.

'It also plays an important role in preserving the nation's largest tropical rainforest area of 4,400 square kilometers,' he said, adding that the province will phase out single-use plastic bags by the end of 2020 to ease pollution and protect the environment.

Government figures show that the province's annual concentration of PM 2.5 - hazardous fine particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns - was below 17 micrograms per cubic meter last year, and forest coverage has stabilized at more than 62.1 percent.

Established in 1988, Hainan was built up as the country's largest special economic zone, and the central government declared the island a pilot free trade zone in April last year.

With the historical change of the island from an isolated land to a tourist paradise, the development of Hainan province has long been at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up, according to Shen.

'The future development of the island can't ignore the preservation of the ecological environment as it plans to establish a year-round garden to attract visitors from home and abroad,' he said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 02:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50pCurrency provision won't be in Japan-U.S. trade deal - Aso
RE
11:49pJapan seeks to confirm no additional tariffs on auto exports to U.S. - Motegi
RE
11:17pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Harriet joins the team, 17/9/2019
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Production Operation In August 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Investment in Fixed Assets for the First Eight Months of 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2019
PU
11:05pChina will need 8,090 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing
RE
11:01pChina keeps one-year money market rate unchanged but easing still likely
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group