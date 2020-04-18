Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier holds phone talk with EU official over COVID-19, policy coordination

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He held a telephone conversation on the night of April 17 with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission.

During their phone talk, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Chinese side of the China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue, conducted constructive communication with Dombrovskis, head of the EU side of the dialogue, over ways to step up epidemic prevention and control cooperation, enhance macro-policy coordination and push forward the negotiations of the China-EU investment agreement.