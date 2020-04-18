Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier holds phone talk with EU official over COVID-19, policy coordination

Log in
04/18/2020

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He held a telephone conversation on the night of April 17 with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission.

During their phone talk, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Chinese side of the China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue, conducted constructive communication with Dombrovskis, head of the EU side of the dialogue, over ways to step up epidemic prevention and control cooperation, enhance macro-policy coordination and push forward the negotiations of the China-EU investment agreement.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 07:40:16 UTC
