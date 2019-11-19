Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets Princess Astrid of Belgium

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua met with Princess Astrid, who is the representative of the king of Belgium, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders on Nov 18 in Beijing.

Hu said China is willing to work with Belgium to implement important consensus reached by the leaders of the two nations, enhance co-construction of the Belt and Road, and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and agriculture for high-level win-win results.

He also expressed hope that Belgium and the European Union could provide a fair market environment for Chinese enterprises.

Princess Astrid said Belgium highly values its relations with China, and is willing to strengthen cooperation in the Belt and Road construction, trade, and agriculture.