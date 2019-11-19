Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets Princess Astrid of Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:30am EST

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua met with Princess Astrid, who is the representative of the king of Belgium, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders on Nov 18 in Beijing.

Hu said China is willing to work with Belgium to implement important consensus reached by the leaders of the two nations, enhance co-construction of the Belt and Road, and expand cooperation in trade, investment, and agriculture for high-level win-win results.

He also expressed hope that Belgium and the European Union could provide a fair market environment for Chinese enterprises.

Princess Astrid said Belgium highly values its relations with China, and is willing to strengthen cooperation in the Belt and Road construction, trade, and agriculture.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 07:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aOil slips as concerns over U.S.-China trade talks drag on
RE
03:06aORIOLE RESOURCES : Investment Update on Thani Stratex Resources
PU
03:06aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Trade Minister Yoo discusses cooperation with ASEAN ambassadors to Korea in Seoul
PU
03:00aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Children paying a high price for inequality
PU
03:00aUNIVERSITIES AUSTRALIA : Delegation enhances Australia-India education and research ties
PU
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aPublic Enterprises minister to meet striking unions at South Africa's SAA
RE
02:44aTrump's 'Section 232' autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say
RE
02:40aALIEN METALS : Exercise of option over iron ore projects in Western Australia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group