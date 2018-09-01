Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets Seychelles president

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Han Zheng met with Seychelles President Danny Faure ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Sep 1.

Han called upon the two countries to enhance political mutual trust, and promote more progress of cooperation in all areas. He also welcomed Seychelles' active participation in building the Belt and Road so as to inject new driving force into bilateral ties.

Noting that Seychelles has received strong support from China since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Faure said Seychelles pays close attention to relations with China and is willing to enhance cooperation with China on Belt and Road development, especially infrastructure building.