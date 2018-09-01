Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets Seychelles president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Han Zheng met with Seychelles President Danny Faure ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Sep 1.

Han called upon the two countries to enhance political mutual trust, and promote more progress of cooperation in all areas. He also welcomed Seychelles' active participation in building the Belt and Road so as to inject new driving force into bilateral ties.

Noting that Seychelles has received strong support from China since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Faure said Seychelles pays close attention to relations with China and is willing to enhance cooperation with China on Belt and Road development, especially infrastructure building.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 11:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
01:29pItaly, after Fitch cuts outlook, vows to respect EU commitments
RE
01:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier meets Seychelles president
PU
12:27pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Coordination Meeting of ECOWAS Maritime Zones to Hold in Abidjan
PU
12:12pChina Party journal warns of trade war's impact on financial stability
RE
10:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
10:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry
PU
09:17aINDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET 2018-2024 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY MANUFACTURERS REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North Am
AQ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 9 launched in Pakistan
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.