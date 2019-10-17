Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets Singapore's deputy PM

Vice-Premier Liu He met with visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Beijing on Oct 17.

Liu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the current China-Singapore relationship is on a good development path. Bilateral high-level communication is frequent; mutual trust enhanced; and practical cooperation in various fields led to clear achievements, he said.

Liu said the two countries should continue to increase cooperation in fields such as construction of the Belt and Road, finance, science and technology, and culture. The two sides should protect the multilateral system and free trade rules together, and improve the well-being of people from both countries as well as the whole world, Liu added.

Heng said that Singapore attaches great importance to bilateral relations, as China and Singapore will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2020. Singapore will take this opportunity to promote bilateral relations to a new level, and promote the integration of a regional economy.