Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets US senators

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He met with a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines and Senator David Perdue in Beijing on Sept 3.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Sino-US relations are related to the stability and prosperity of the world. China firmly opposes trade war, which is not conducive to China, the United States, nor the world, Liu said.

He expressed the hope that the two sides could deepen mutual understanding, seek common ground while reserving differences, and properly resolve problems on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Speaking of the great importance of US-China relations, Daines, also co-chair of the US House of Senate US-China Working Group, and Perdue, said they are not willing to see economic and trade conflicts between the two sides, adding that they will continue to play positive roles in deepening mutual understanding and promoting the development of bilateral relations.