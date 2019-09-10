Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets with Citigroup CEO

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He on Sept 10 met with Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Michael Corbat in Beijing at the latter's request.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China firmly opposes the trade war, which is not in the interests of China and the United States, as well as the entire world.

The two economies are highly-complementary and deeply connected, said Liu, who hoped that the US business community will play an active role in developing stable and cooperative bilateral economic and trade relations.

Corbat said Citigroup has always supported economic globalization and free trade, and attaches great importance to the Chinese market.

He hoped the trade talks between the United States and China would make positive progress and reach an agreement as soon as possible.