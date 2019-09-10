Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier meets with Citigroup CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He on Sept 10 met with Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Michael Corbat in Beijing at the latter's request.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China firmly opposes the trade war, which is not in the interests of China and the United States, as well as the entire world.

The two economies are highly-complementary and deeply connected, said Liu, who hoped that the US business community will play an active role in developing stable and cooperative bilateral economic and trade relations.

Corbat said Citigroup has always supported economic globalization and free trade, and attaches great importance to the Chinese market.

He hoped the trade talks between the United States and China would make positive progress and reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55pSouth Korea August unemployment rate tumbles to near six-yr low
RE
07:54pApple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
RE
07:42pEXCLUSIVE : Waning confidence over global recovery may nudge BOJ closer to easing - sources
RE
07:42pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Nevada oil and gas lease sale takes in $38,601
PU
07:21pWhite House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks
RE
07:20pWhite House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks
RE
07:20pAmid protests, U.S. lawmakers say Hong Kong rules could leak tech to China
RE
07:12pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier meets with Citigroup CEO
PU
07:07pOil demand to peak in three years, says energy adviser DNV GL
RE
07:07pSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Current fire situation on the Sunshine Coast as at 7.30am
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
5Fitness startup Peloton Interactive targets up to $1.33 billion in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group