Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier speaks at global poverty reduction forum

Vice-premier speaks at global poverty reduction forum

10/18/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, who heads the State Council Leading Group on Poverty Alleviation and Development, spoke at the opening ceremony of the Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum on Oct 17 in Beijing.

China will continue to work with the international community to deepen global partnerships in poverty alleviation and development, actively participate in global poverty reduction and governance, and increase experience exchanges and sharing with other countries, Hu said.

The past 70 years witnessed great achievements by China in shaking off poverty, he said. Having entered the crucial stage of winning the battle against poverty, China will focus on deeply impoverished areas and special poor groups, and ensure that compulsory education, basic healthcare, safe housing and water can be accessible to everyone, he added.

China vows to remove poverty as scheduled and will contribute more to the cause of reducing poverty globally, Hu stressed.

After the ceremony, he met entrepreneur representatives who worked with villages in reducing poverty.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:43:01 UTC
