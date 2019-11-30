Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier stresses all-out efforts in restoring hog production

Log in
Vice-premier stresses all-out efforts in restoring hog production

11/30/2019 | 06:48pm EST

ZHENGZHOU - Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua underscored restoring hog production and ensuring the steady supply of livestock products by every means on Nov 30.

Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national livestock industry meeting in Central China's Henan province.

Noting that stabilizing hog production and supply is a key task of the current work relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people, Hu urged implementation of the measures rolled out to restore hog production, as well as ensuring the supply of pork during the upcoming New Year, the Spring Festival and the 'two sessions' in March.

Hu stressed domestic production as the foothold for securing market supply of livestock products, and called for nationwide efforts in developing standardized breeding of scale, an animal disease prevention system, pollution control and a modern logistics system.

Vice-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen underlined six measures to restore hog production at the same meeting, which included implementing supportive policies, enlarging production capacity and strengthening disease prevention and control.

China's hog production had basically bottomed out and begun to transition into a rebound as key production indicators kept recovering.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 23:47:00 UTC
