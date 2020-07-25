Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

NANJING - Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua on July 25 urged efforts to focus on quality in the joint pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative, promote higher level of opening-up and stabilize the overall performance of foreign trade and foreign investment.

During his inspection tour in the city of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, Hu said strengthening cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road amid current economic headwinds has a significant bearing on stabilizing economic growth and foreign trade and investment of all countries.

Hu stressed deepening industrial and supply chain cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road, strengthening market information sharing and seeking business opportunities together.

More efforts should be made to support the development of China-Europe freight trains to ensure smooth international logistics channel, the vice-premier said.

He also underlined deepening reforms and expanding opening-up to create a sound business environment, while asking local authorities to improve services to foreign-funded and foreign trade firms and ensure that enterprises fully benefit from various government relief measures.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 23:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:26aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib’s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
07/25Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann
RE
07/25BANK OF JAMAICA : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020
PU
07/25Argentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
07/25Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end
RE
07/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : Ninth Annual FSC Life Insurance Conference pdf
PU
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/25DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA aims to make Filipino rice farmers competitive
PU
07/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : PPE = Politics, Pressure and Economics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, July 27
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : July 25, 2020 PG&E Corporation Provides Update on Equity Exit Financing Over-Allotme..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Certain O..
5ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group