Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier urges main hog production areas to ensure pork supply

HARBIN - Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has urged the country's main hog production areas to step up efforts in stabilizing and recovering production.

Ensuring stable pork supply is one of the most urgent tasks for the country's work on agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Hu made the remarks on Sept 6 after an inspection to Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, one of the country's main hog production areas.

All main hog production areas should develop hog production and pork supply plans and fulfill related targets, Hu said.

Policy support will be enhanced to promote production in a standardized, modernized and large-scale manner, while more efforts will be taken on African swine fever prevention and control, according to Hu.