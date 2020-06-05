Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premier urges preparations for 2020 trade fair

06/05/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Sufficient preparations are necessary to hold an international fair for trade in services that is unique, fruitful, high-quality and globally influential, and is required by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.

The remarks were made by Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, who is chairman of the organizing committee, at the first plenary meeting of the organizing committee of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing on June 4.

As international trade and economy face a challenging and complicated landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful exhibition of this kind will play a significant role in ensuring six priorities and stability in six key areas in China.

It will also show the country's firm determination in expanding opening-up, helping boost economic globalization and international cooperation in trade and economy, Hu said.

Given the limited time available to finish a heavy workload in the run-up to the 2020 event, Hu asked for a sense of urgency among members of the organizing committee, requiring them to improve the overall plan and various emergency response plans in detail based on a scientific assessment of global epidemic dynamics, and make all-out efforts to organize and support major events such as summits and forums during CIFTIS.

Hu called for sending invitations to businesses and exhibitors as soon as possible, strengthening the supply-and-demand alignment to enable more deals at the fair, attracting great publicity, and delivering better services.

A sound mechanism should be in place for clear division of responsibilities and enhanced coordination among the members, he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 05:20:01 UTC
