Central People Government of People Re : Vice-premiers join deputies in group deliberation

05/23/2020 | 06:53am EDT

Senior officials from the State Council joined the discussions on the Government Work Report with delegations to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on May 22.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, joined deputies from Northeast China's Jilin province in group deliberations.

After listening to the deputies' discussions, Sun said she fully supported the Government Work Report.

Implementing the deployment of the work report requires promoting epidemic control and prevention, and economic and social development, ensuring the six priorities and stability in six areas for steady economic fundamentals.

She said people's safety and health always should be the top priority, and called for carrying out health promotion activities, improving the public health system and increasing the ability to respond to major public health issues.

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, joined deputies from Central China's Hunan province in group deliberations.

He said the government work report comprehensively and objectively summarized last year's government work, this year's epidemic prevention and control, and work and production resumption so far. It also made comprehensive and systematic arrangement for this year's work with a clear theme and comprehensive content, Hu said, adding that he fully supported the Government Work Report.

In the next step, specific measures must be taken to overcome the adverse effects of the epidemic and resolutely win the battle against poverty, Hu said.

Agricultural production should be well implemented, said Hu, calling for maintaining stable employment, striving to complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks, and making greater contributions to building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and ensuring the 13th Five-Year Plan be fully completed.

Vice-Premier Liu He, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, joined deputies from North China's Shanxi province in group deliberations.

He said he fully supported the Government Work Report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang. Thanks to the strong and clear-sighted leadership of the Party, China's fight against COVID-19 has made outstanding successes, he added.

He said he expects Shanxi province to drive the economic transformation and upgrading, diversify industrial structures, foster an economy driven by innovation rather than element factors, and take advantage of its manufacturing and services' edges rather than resources to pioneer a new way in economic transformation and development.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 10:52:05 UTC
