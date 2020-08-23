Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Weekly snapshot of China's progress on economic resumption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 04:19am EDT

BEIJING - Amid the further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China is striving to get back to work and resume business and production. The following are the highlights of the past week:

- MANUFACTURING SECTOR

China's manufacturing sector has weathered the test of COVID-19 and the country's status in the global manufacturing industry will remain firm, said the Ministry of Commerce on Aug 20.

With abundant high-quality labor resources, sophisticated supporting facilities and infrastructures for industrial development, and a huge market with a population of 1.4 billion, China still has a competitive edge in the global manufacturing industry, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry, at a press conference.

- EARLY RICE OUTPUT

China's early rice output reported a 3.9-percent increase in 2020 after seven consecutive years of decline, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Aug 19.

The output reached 27.29 million tons, up 1.03 million tons from 2019.

The steady increase in early rice production was mainly due to a surge in the cultivation area, although severe floods in parts of Southern China led to a drop in per unit area yield, said Li Suoqiang, an official with the NBS.

- INVESTMENTS IN B&R COUNTRIES

China's non-financial direct investments in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) stood at $10.27 billion in the first seven months, up by 28.9 percent year-on-year, official data showed.

The investments accounted for 17 percent of China's total non-financial outbound direct investments in the same period, up by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In terms of foreign contracted projects, Chinese enterprises signed new contracts worth $67.18 billion in countries along the B&R in the Jan-July period.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 08:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aRussia expects to sign contract with turkey for additional s-400 missile systems delivery next year - ifax
RE
04:19aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Weekly snapshot of China's progress on economic resumption
PU
04:17aUK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID
RE
04:03aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Due to epidemic further restrictive measures will be required
PU
03:27aIndian lawyer, convicted by Supreme Court over tweets, faces deadline
RE
01:55aAustralia wrestles with coronavirus second-wave, 17 more dead
RE
01:26aThai central bank reiterates banks are strong, able to handle virus impact
RE
08/22TikTok to challenge Trump's executive order
RE
08/22Australia wrestles with coronavirus second-wave, 17 more dead
RE
08/22Trump says could 'decouple' and not do business with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
3BRASKEM S.A. : Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 mln, president says
4FIRSTENERGY CORP. : FIRSTENERGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FirstEnerg..
5Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group