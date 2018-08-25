Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : World’s largest textile mill for colored yarns opens in Xinjiang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

URUMQI - The world's largest textile mill for spinning colored yarn was launched on Aug 25 in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Built with an investment of 5 billion yuan ($735 million), the mill in Aksu, southern Xinjiang, will see 1 million spindles installed by the end of the year.

The textile mill is owned by Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., the world's largest supplier of melange yarn, which is based in East China's Zhejiang province.

The company has also invested 2.5 billion yuan to build a dyeing industrial park in Aksu, which is designed with a capacity for dyeing and printing 100,000 tons of cotton yarn a year.

Sun Weiting, chairman of the company, said the factories were not only textile producing facilities, but also boasted a fashion designing, developing platform and intelligent and digital machines for developing environmentally-friendly textiles.

As the largest cotton grower in China, Xinjiang has attracted major textile companies from East and South China to set up branches and factories. Aksu, Kashgar and Hotan in southern Xinjiang are major producers of cotton. Aksu's long-staple cotton output accounts for 93 percent of the country's total.

As of 2017, there are more than 2,700 registered textile companies in Xinjiang, which have provided jobs for more than 350,000 local residents.

Huafu has 5,333 hectares of cotton growing fields in Xinjiang. Its annual cotton trade and logistic volume has reached 500,000 tons.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 14:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pU.S. wants quick progress on EU trade issues, officials say
RE
05:15pBetter Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says
DJ
04:52pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:38pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:15pTHE OTHER AMAZON EFFECT : How Prices Have Become Less Insulated From Supply Shocks
DJ
04:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : World’s largest textile mill for colored yarns opens in Xinjiang
PU
04:01pChina says agrees with UK to discuss 'top notch' free trade deal
RE
03:49pTrump says U.S.-Mexico trade deal could be imminent
RE
03:42pFrench Champagne makers see stars aligned for record harvest
RE
03:22pAVC ASIAN VOLLEYBALL CONFEDERATION : Tense battle expected as teams squeeze into crucial stage at asiad volleyball competition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.