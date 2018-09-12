Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi, Abe meet on further improving China-Japan ties

09/12/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

VLADIVOSTOK - President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on Sept 12 in Vladivostok, Russia on further improving bilateral ties and shouldering joint responsibility in promoting global and regional peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the fourth Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia's Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok.

Xi expressed his sympathy for the heavy casualties and property losses in Japan's Kansai area and Hokkaido, which were hit not long ago by a powerful typhoon and an earthquake respectively.

The international situation is undergoing profound and complicated changes with increasing instability and uncertainties, Xi said.

Both as major economies in the world and important regional countries, China and Japan should assume joint responsibility to play a constructive role in safeguarding global and regional peace and stability, as well as development and prosperity, he said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Prime Minister Abe and the Japanese government have recently made a positive gesture toward the ties with China, said the President.

With efforts from both sides, the China-Japan relations have entered the right track and are facing an important opportunity for improvement, Xi said, calling on the two countries to meet each other halfway, maintain good momentum, steadily carry forward bilateral ties and achieve greater development under new circumstances.

China and Japan should always adhere to the four political documents signed by the two sides, consolidate political foundation, follow the right direction, and manage and control their differences in a constructive way, Xi said.

The Japanese side in particular needs to properly address sensitive issues such as issues relating to history and Taiwan, actively create a good atmosphere and continue to expand common interests, he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:37:10 UTC
