Central People Government of People Re : Xi, Conte hold talks on elevating China-Italy ties into new era

ROME - President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held talks in Rome on jointly elevating the China-Italy relations into a new era and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the construction of the Belt and Road.

During their talks on March 23, Xi noted that the China-Italy relations are rooted in the history of the two countries' thousand-year-old exchanges, with strong public support.

In recent years, the two countries have continuously deepened their communication and cooperation in various fields, which helped each other's social and economic development, Xi said.

Calling China and Italy important strategic partners to each other, Xi urged both sides to view and handle the bilateral ties from a strategic height with long-term perspective.

The two countries should take the opportunities of the 15th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership this year and the 50th anniversary of China-Italy diplomatic relations next year to jointly elevate bilateral relations into a new era, and allow their practical cooperation fruits in various fields better serve the two peoples, Xi said.

President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hold talks in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte inspect the guard of honor in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2019. President Xi Jinping and Giuseppe Conte held talks in Rome on March 23. [Photo/Xinhua]