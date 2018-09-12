Central People Government of People Re : Xi, Putin vow to promote ties regardless of global changes

VLADIVOSTOK - President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, expressed their firm determination to promote bilateral ties and safeguard world peace and stability during their talks on Sept 11.

Xi arrived in the Russian port city of Vladivostok earlier in the day for the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) at the invitation of Putin.

During their talks, Xi and Putin acknowledged that China-Russia ties have been developing with stronger momentum this year and have entered a new period of faster development on a higher level.

Regardless of the changes in the international situation, China and Russia will unswervingly promote their ties and steadfastly safeguard world peace and stability, said the two heads of state.

President Xi Jinping (L) holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept 11, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Recalling their productive meetings in Beijing and Johannesburg this year, Xi told Putin that the close high-level contacts between China and Russia have demonstrated the height and uniqueness of the bilateral relationship and showed that the two countries give top priority to the ties on their diplomatic agendas respectively.

Thanks to joint efforts of both sides, the political advantages of China-Russia relations have been translated into tangible cooperation fruits continuously, Xi said.

China and Russia have steadfastly supported each other in pursuing development paths that suit their respective national conditions and in safeguarding their security and development rights, setting an example of major-country relations and neighborhood interaction, Xi said.

He urged both sides to consolidate their traditional friendship, strengthen comprehensive coordination and promote the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new height so as to better serve the interests of both peoples.