Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi calls for efforts to advance China-El Salvador relations to higher level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 08:45pm EST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping met with El Salvador's President Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez in Beijing on Dec 3, calling on the two countries to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

Welcoming Bukele's first state visit to China, Xi said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and El Salvador is a landmark event in the history of the bilateral relationship.

'The establishment of diplomatic ties opens the door of bilateral cooperation, conforms to the trends of historical development and accords with the fundamental interests of both peoples,' said Xi.

The two countries established diplomatic ties in August 2018.

Hailing the sound development of bilateral ties in the past year, Xi spoke highly of Bukele's decision to maintain and develop China-El Salvador ties.

'You have shown strategic vision as a statesman and shouldered historical responsibility,' Xi told Bukele during the talks at the Great Hall of the People.

China stands ready to work with El Salvador to enhance mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs in order to further promote bilateral ties to a new level, Xi said.

He called on both sides to enhance cooperation in areas of infrastructure construction, agriculture, quality supervision, energy, water conservancy and science and technology to benefit the two peoples.

China welcomes El Salvador to participate in the Belt and Road construction and stands ready to import more high-quality products such as sugar and coffee from El Salvador, Xi said.

He encouraged both countries to conduct exchanges between governments, legislatures, political parties, business circles, young people, think-tanks and media.

Xi said many of those who visited China from El Salvador have said that they viewed China as a mystery before they came but were fascinated after they arrived.

China welcomes more people from El Salvador to visit and is willing to intensify people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding so as to build a solid and broad social foundation for the lasting, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties.

Bukele said the people of El Salvador pay close attention to and pin high hopes on his visit to China.

Calling China a great nation that plays an important role in the international arena, Bukele said he admires China's splendid history and culture and remarkable achievements.

Though the two countries forged diplomatic ties only a year ago, they enjoy great potential and can definitely be each other's good friends, said Bukele.

He said he believes that developing relations with China can bring El Salvador more opportunities and benefits for its people.

Expressing his hope to learn from Xi's experience of governance, Bukele said he is committed to developing a long-term friendship with China and developing relations with China in parallel with other major bilateral ties.

El Salvador abides by the one-China policy and supports China in realizing peaceful reunification, said Bukele.

He said his country appreciates China's assistance and looks forward to cooperation with China in areas of investment, trade, infrastructure construction, agriculture, tourism, culture and science, and technology as well as the Belt and Road construction.

Bukele said he hopes his visit can be a new starting point for El Salvador-China ties and open up a bright future for bilateral relations.

After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral agreements. The two countries also issued a joint statement on Dec 3.

Bukele arrived in China on Dec 1 for a six-day state visit at the invitation of Xi.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pAMAZON FACES U.S. ANTITRUST SCRUTINY ON CLOUD BUSINESS : Bloomberg
RE
09:59pChina central bank will conduct MLF operations to roll over maturity on Friday - traders
RE
09:58pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:52pJapan unveils $120 billion fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump
RE
09:46pBeijing envoy warns of 'destructive forces' trying to undermine U.S.-China ties
RE
09:42pBOJ'S HARADA : Must continue current easing for prices, interest rates to rise
RE
09:41pTrump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G
RE
09:37pNikkei bounces back on trade deal hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
09:35pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Can President Trump Deliver on His Promise to Create Millions of Manufacturing Jobs?
PU
09:27pELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
5WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : WHITEHAVEN COAL : Updated FY20 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group