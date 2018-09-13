Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi calls for strengthening cooperation in Northeast Asia for regional peace, prosperity

09/13/2018 | 03:38am CEST

VLADIVOSTOK - President Xi Jinping called on countries in Northeast Asia to seize the historical opportunity and conform to the trend of the times to strengthen cooperation in the Russian Far East and Northeast Asia for a better future of the region.

He made the remarks while addressing the plenary session of the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East on Sept 12.

'Under new circumstances, we should join hands and strengthen cooperation to promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,' Xi told the forum, which was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Nak-yon.

President Xi Jinping (3rd L, rear) attends the plenary session of the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Nak-yon, in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, on Sept 12, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi proposed that countries in Northeast Asia should build up mutual trust to safeguard regional peace and tranquility; deepen cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win outcomes; learn from each other to consolidate their traditional friendship; and take a long-term perspective to realize integrated and coordinated development.

'A harmonious, united and stable Northeast Asia with mutual trust conforms to the interests of all countries and the expectations of the international community, and is also significant for safeguarding multilateralism and promoting a more just and equitable international order,' Xi said, noting that the international situation is now undergoing profound and complicated changes with rising power politics, unilateralism and protectionism.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:37:02 UTC
