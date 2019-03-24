Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi holds talks with Prince Albert II on strengthening China-Monaco ties

03/24/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

MONACO - President Xi Jinping held talks on March 24 with Prince Albert II, head of state of the Principality of Monaco, on strengthening China-Monaco relations.

Xi was paying a state visit to Monaco, the first by a Chinese president to the European country.

Noting the affinity between the two peoples, Xi said that since China and Monaco established diplomatic relations more than 20 years ago, the two sides have always treated each other as equals with sincerity and friendship.

Xi said China-Monaco relations are developing steadily, with bilateral practical cooperation keeping pace with the times and taking the lead in China-Europe cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, telecommunications and mobile payment.

Xi said China and Monaco have set a fine example of friendly exchanges between countries that are different in size and have different historical and cultural backgrounds and social systems.

The President said the exchange of visits between him and Prince Albert II in about half a year demonstrated the high level of China-Monaco ties.

He called on the two sides to firmly grasp the correct direction of bilateral relations, constantly consolidate traditional friendship and political mutual trust, and strengthen communication, coordination and mutual support in the United Nations and on international affairs.

Both sides should adhere to openness and cooperation and pursue more win-win results, Xi said, adding that China welcomes Monaco to actively participate in the joint development of the Belt and Road.

Calling on the two sides to elevate cooperation on environmental protection, Xi said the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is welcome to conduct public-service activities in China aimed at environmental protection, so as to continuously enrich cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:04:06 UTC
