Central People Government of People Re : Xi holds talks with Republic of the Congo’s president

Xi holds talks with Republic of the Congo's president

09/06/2018 | 03:32am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with his counterpart of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Sept 5, agreeing to promote the bilateral ties with greater and more substantial measures.

Sassou Nguesso attended the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on Sept 3-4.

Xi said the bilateral relationship is at its best in history, adding that China regards the Republic of the Congo as an all-weather friend and is willing to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, expand high-level and all-level exchanges, boost experience sharing in governance, and strengthen communication on policies, concepts and strategies.

President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 5, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

China will firmly grasp the right direction of the Sino-Congolese relationship and continue mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and further substantiate the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Xi.

Xi called for enhanced coordination and collaboration on key global issues and make the global governance system and the international order more just and equitable.

China will unswervingly enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and welcomes the Republic of the Congo to join the Belt and Road construction, said Xi.

Sassou Nguesso said his country fully supports the Beijing Declaration and the FOCAC Beijing Action Plan adopted at the summit.

President Xi Jinping (R) holds talks with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 5, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:31:00 UTC
