Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi meets Macron on maintaining sound China-France ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:40am EDT

NICE - President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining a sound China-France relationship to both countries' long-term development and its potential impact on the world.

Xi, who is paying a state visit to France, made the remarks on March 24 when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the southern French city of Nice.

Recalling the history of friendly exchanges between China and France, Xi noted that France is the first major Western country to establish official diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC).

France, he added, also is the first country to form a strategic partnership and conduct strategic dialogue with China and the first to carry out civilian nuclear-energy cooperation with China.

He pointed to the special significance of his visit, which came at a special year that marks both the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the 55th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.

Xi spoke of the things that remain unchanged in the face of profound changes in the international situation and bilateral relations.

He said the importance China attaches to its relations with France has not changed. China has always regarded France as a priority partner of cooperation, and the two peoples keep a special friendship, he added.

'This is a valuable asset that we must inherit and carry forward to keep China-France relations at the forefront of the times,' Xi said.

Xi went on to say that the common pursuit for peace, development, fairness and justice has not changed.

He said both China and France uphold the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter while practicing multilateralism and opposing protectionism and unilateralism in international affairs.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:39:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aSingapore February core inflation rate eases to nine-month low
RE
02:25aFed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but U.S. economy solid
RE
02:15aFed's Evans Says Policy Will Be Dependent on Data
DJ
02:02aSouth Korea central bank chief says may change policy course if 'recovery sentiment' worsens
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Macron on maintaining sound China-France ties
PU
01:25aSingapore CPI Rose 0.5% in February From Year Earlier
DJ
01:25aMATCH RECAP : Bethlehem Steel FC falls to Memphis 901 FC 0-1
PU
01:25aWORLD BANK : Women in Half the World Still Denied Land, Property Rights Despite Laws
PU
01:25aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:25aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2Oil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
3APPLE : APPLE'S MEDIA AMBITION: Original shows, news subscription
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.