Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi's article on Marxist political economy in contemporary China to be published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 08:53am EDT

BEIJING - An article by President Xi Jinping on opening new horizons of the Marxist political economy in contemporary China will be published on Aug 16.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

As an important part of Marxism, the Marxist political economy must be studied to uphold and develop the concept of Marxism, the article says.

The Marxist political economy must keep up with the times in order to maintain its vitality, it says, stressing efforts to crystallize the country's practical experience into a systematic economic theory, and open new horizons of the Marxist political economy in contemporary China.

The CPC has always attached great importance to the study, research and application of Marxist political economy, the article notes, adding the Party has enriched the Marxist political economy by combining its basic principles with new practices of reform and opening-up and obtained many important theoretical achievements.

In the face of an extremely complex economic situation at home and abroad as well as varied economic phenomena, studying the basic tenets and methodology of Marxist political economy is conducive to mastering a scientific approach for analysis of the economy. It further helps to grasp the laws governing social and economic development and improve the capability of managing a socialist market economy, the article notes.

As the fundamental standpoint of Marxist political economy, the philosophy that development is for the people should be upheld when deploying economic work, formulating economic policies and promoting economic development, the article points out.

The mainstay status of public ownership and the leading role of the State-owned economy must not be altered, it adds.

The article also stresses upholding the basic policy of opening-up and urges efforts to develop an open economy of higher standards, take an active part in global economic governance and promote the development of global economic order based on the principles of equality, justice and win-win cooperation.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 12:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aInvestment Corporation of Dubai and Meydan City boards restructured
RE
08:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi's article on Marxist political economy in contemporary China to be published
PU
08:17a'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers
RE
08:01aDebenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation
RE
07:18aCalifornia Coronavirus Cases Surpass 600,000, as U.S. Total Breaks 5.3 Million -- Update
DJ
07:02aVietnam reports 21 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths
RE
07:02aVietnam reports 21 more covid-19 infections, two deaths on saturday
RE
06:45aTaiwan's China-friendly opposition routed in mayoral by-election
RE
06:45aPutin, Lukashenko say problems in Belarus will be solved as protests surge
RE
06:43aTunisian economy shrank 21.6% in second quarter of 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : China's CATL is developing new EV battery with no nickel, cobalt, executive says
2APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group