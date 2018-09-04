Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi says China to implement eight major initiatives with African countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 02:27am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping said China will implement eight major initiatives with African countries in the next three years and beyond, covering fields such as industrial promotion, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, and green development.

Xi made the announcement on Sept 3 in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech titled 'Work Together for Common Development and a Shared Future' while attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 3, 2018. The FOCAC Beijing Summit opened here on Sept 3.[Photo/Xinhua]

On industrial promotion, Xi said a China-Africa economic and trade expo will be set up in China and Chinese companies are encouraged to increase investment in Africa. China will carry out 50 agricultural assistance programs, provide emergency humanitarian food aid amounting to 1 billion yuan ($147 million) to African countries affected by natural disasters, and send 500 senior agricultural experts to Africa.

On infrastructure connectivity, Xi said China will work with the African Union to formulate a China-Africa infrastructure cooperation plan and support Chinese companies in taking part in Africa's infrastructure development by way of investment-construction-operation or through other models.

The Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 3, 2018. President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech titled 'Work Together for Common Development and a Shared Future' at the opening ceremony of the summit. [Photo/Xinhua]

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 00:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Minister Johnston unveils Australia's most expensive coin
PU
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Current account deficit increases to $13.5 billion (Media Release)
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aESCAMBIA COUNTY FL : Commissioners to Hold TS Gordon Emergency Meeting Tuesday Morning
PU
03:02aPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : welcomes Productivity Commission report
PU
02:57aU.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
RE
02:46aAsian shares fall under pressure from trade, emerging markets worries
RE
02:44aAsian shares fall under pressure from trade, emerging markets worries
RE
02:35aREUTERS POLL : Chance of hard Brexit holds at 25 percent, economists say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
2ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
3MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors
4COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO - COMG : COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO COMGAS : Aquisição/Alienação de Participa..
5NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD : NETCOMM WIRELESS : new Industrial IoT product to accelerate businesses productivity usi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.