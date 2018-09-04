Central People Government of People Re : Xi says China to implement eight major initiatives with African countries

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping said China will implement eight major initiatives with African countries in the next three years and beyond, covering fields such as industrial promotion, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, and green development.

Xi made the announcement on Sept 3 in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech titled 'Work Together for Common Development and a Shared Future' while attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 3, 2018. The FOCAC Beijing Summit opened here on Sept 3.[Photo/Xinhua]

On industrial promotion, Xi said a China-Africa economic and trade expo will be set up in China and Chinese companies are encouraged to increase investment in Africa. China will carry out 50 agricultural assistance programs, provide emergency humanitarian food aid amounting to 1 billion yuan ($147 million) to African countries affected by natural disasters, and send 500 senior agricultural experts to Africa.

On infrastructure connectivity, Xi said China will work with the African Union to formulate a China-Africa infrastructure cooperation plan and support Chinese companies in taking part in Africa's infrastructure development by way of investment-construction-operation or through other models.

The Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 3, 2018. President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech titled 'Work Together for Common Development and a Shared Future' at the opening ceremony of the summit. [Photo/Xinhua]