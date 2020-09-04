Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xi stresses promoting prosperity of service trade, early recovery of global economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping called for joint efforts to overcome difficulties to promote the development and prosperity of global trade in services and push for global economic recovery as early as possible.

He made the remarks on Sept 4 while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video, underlining the need to boost global cooperation amid challenges.

'Today, with COVID-19 yet to be brought under full control at the global level, all countries face the formidable task to defeat the virus, stabilize the economy, and protect livelihoods,' he said.

'It is against such a backdrop that China decided to hold this important international trade event despite many difficulties in preparation. It shows China's willingness to join hands with all of you in this trying time and work together to enable global trade in services to thrive and the world economy to recover at an early date,' he said.

PROPOSALS FOR COOPERATION

Calling the open cooperation in the service sector 'an increasingly important driver for development,' he made three proposals.

Firstly, all countries should jointly foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation, Xi said.

China will stay committed to further opening-up, with measures including the establishment of a sound negative list management system in cross-border service trade, and the advancement of constructing open platforms for piloting innovative development of trade in services, Xi said.

The country will also continue to ease market access in the service sector and actively expand imports of quality services, he said.

Secondly, all countries should work together to invigorate momentum for cooperation driven by innovation.

China will work with all countries in enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights and actively promote the development of digital economy and sharing economy, Xi said.

Thirdly, Xi called for joint efforts to break new ground in win-win cooperation.

All countries should strengthen coordination in their development of trade in services, innovate the ways of cooperation, deepen the areas of cooperation and seek to maximize common interests in development.

BEIJING'S SPEARHEADING ROLE

In his speech, Xi pledged support to better leverage Beijing's role in spearheading the opening-up of China's service sector.

He said the country will support the municipality in developing a national integrated demonstration zone for greater openness in the service sector.

A pilot free trade zone characterizing scientific and technological innovation, opening-up of the service sector, and digital economy will be established in Beijing, Xi said, noting that it will serve as a platform of high-standard opening-up for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

CIFTIS, a large exhibition and trading platform dedicated to trade in services, has already been held six times since 2012. The theme of this year's CIFTIS is 'Global Services, Shared Prosperity.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 23:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aJapan’s suga says he highly approves of bank of japan governor kuroda -nikkei
RE
12:37aREFILE-China to roll out new supportive policies for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, official says
RE
09/04China auto revenue, profit likely flat this year, official says
RE
09/04EU demanding potential veto on Britain's post-Brexit laws, regulations -The Times
RE
09/04U.S. job growth loses speed as fiscal stimulus ebbs
RE
09/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Consumption gets 'big push'
PU
09/04EXCLUSIVE : J&J seeking one-third of COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers in hard-hit Latin America
RE
09/04EXCLUSIVE : Softbank partners with Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/04NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 21-31, 2020
PU
09/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor stresses deepening reform to revitalize old industrial bases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment - FCC
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Kudlow expects Trump administration to unveil aid for airli..
4BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. : Bionano Genomics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
5TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LT : TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION : Mother whose kids died of heatstroke went to 3..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group