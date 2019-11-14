Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Xi urges BRICS Business Council, New Development Bank to make greater contributions

11/14/2019 | 08:20pm EST

BRASILIA - President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank to make greater contributions to the economic and social development of the BRICS countries as well as the emerging-market economies and developing world in general.

Xi made the remarks on Nov 14 during the BRICS leaders' dialogue with the two institutions at the 11th BRICS summit held in Brasilia, capital of Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also attended the dialogue.

The leaders heard the work reports of the two institutions, received the annual work report of the BRICS Business Council and made remarks respectively.

Xi spoke highly of the work of the two institutions and expressed the hope for them to promote the enterprising spirit and strive for more achievements.

Xi urged them to deepen cooperation in fields such as innovation and the digital economy and create more quality projects, and to help the countries improve their business environment by continuing to advise their various government departments.

He underscored the importance to balance economic profits with social responsibilities and pay attention to the people's well-being.

Cooperation should be strengthened in building high-quality, sustainable, inclusive and accessible infrastructure, Xi said, adding that green technologies should also be explored and promoted.

He also urged the New Development Bank to prepare for membership expansion.

In their respective remarks, leaders of other BRICS countries all affirmed the work of the two institutions and urged them to strengthen the capabilities of the BRICS countries as well as the emerging markets and developing countries at large to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 01:19:02 UTC
