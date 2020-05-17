Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Xinjiang hands out subsidies to stabilize employment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:16pm EDT

URUMQI - Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has distributed 430 million yuan (about $60.6 million) in subsidies to help stabilize employment.

Authorities in Xinjiang recently have taken a slew of measures to support businesses to stabilize employment at a time when the COVID-19 epidemic hit the economy and corporate performance.

The subsidies, in the form of unemployment insurance rebates, had benefited over 1.46 million employees from 72,000 companies in Xinjiang by April, according to the department of human resources and social security of Xinjiang.

Of the total, 320 million yuan went to 71,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, benefiting 1.21 million employees.

Xinjiang has increased the return of unemployment insurance premiums to keep employment stable. For insured enterprises that lay off no or fewer employees, 50 percent of the premiums paid last year are returned.

Micro, small and medium-sized insured companies with a layoff rate of no more than 5.5 percent are eligible for the rebates. For insured companies with fewer than 30 employees, the layoff rate criterion is broadened to 20 percent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pEEAA EXHIBITION AND EVENT ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRAL : A Message from the EEAA President – Ask the EEAA ...
PU
10:20pSenator Rubio calls for fast action to extend U.S. payroll protection program
RE
10:10pChina home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery
RE
10:07pVisitors to UK shops vanish during virus lockdown - survey
RE
10:01pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Reaffirms Commitment to Working with and for Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Regional Cooperation and Integration to Tackle Current and Future Challenges in the Face of COVID-19
PU
09:51pSales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in April 2020
PU
09:51pEnergy production in April of 2020
PU
09:51pTotal Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went down by 7.5 percent in April 2020
PU
09:51pNational Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Four Months of 2020
PU
09:51pInvestment in Fixed Assets from January to April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
2GOLD : Asia shares make cautious gains, oil and gold jump
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Scott builds his career with OS
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide
5WTI : Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group