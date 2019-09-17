Central & Southern Ohio HIMSS : Announce Two Events in September

CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central and Southern Ohio chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (CSO HIMSS) announced two September events; an inaugural Charity Golf Tournament and Annual Fall Conference, Clinical and Operational Data Driven Innovation.

The Charity Golf Tournament will be held this week, September 19th, at Clovernook Country Club in Cincinnati. A portion of the proceeds will go to local charity organization, the Dragonfly Foundation. Dragonfly Foundation delivers the best emotional, relational, and practical support system for families affected by pediatric cancer in the Cincinnati area. As part of Dragonfly's mission, they provide support to Oncology patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center and Dayton Children's Hospital.

Victor Simha the President Elect of CSO HIMSS said, "We are excited to host the inaugural golf tournament at the historic Clovernook Country Club in Cincinnati. It's a great way to bring together the strong healthcare information technology (IT) community we have in central and southern Ohio for a great cause."

Golfers tee off at 12:30 p.m. and have a great opportunity to network with their healthcare information technology peers and event sponsors; Dell, Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions, Foreign Exchange West Chester, Zones, Box, Crown Castle, Nutanix and VMWare.

Later this month, CSO HIMSS presents "Clinical and Operational Data Driven Innovation" during their Annual Fall Conference. The conference takes place September 27th at Kingsgate Hotel and Conference Center in Cincinnati.

The event features morning and afternoon keynote sessions, multiple breakout session tracks and concludes with a chief information officer panel with participants from the Cleveland Clinic, UC Health and Dayton Children's Hospital.

Two of the breakout sessions include presenters from Ohio's own HIMSS Davies Enterprise Award-winning health systems, Bon Secours Mercy Health and TriHealth. Bon Secours Mercy Health was the recipient of a 2018 HIMSS Davies Enterprise Award for leveraging health information and technology to improve and measure opioid prescribing behavior. During the session, attendees will learn about tools including PDMP integration, clinical decision support, and analytics to assist providers in doing the right thing at the right time as we continue to fight the opioid epidemic in our communities.

TriHealth's breakout session will focus on their 2018 Davies Enterprise Award on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The intended outcomes of this initiative were to create a preferred provider SNF network, increase communication with SNF partners, decrease readmissions from SNFs and improve utilization of their preferred providers – demonstrating better quality outcomes and increasing their shared savings.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies advancing healthcare IT when they interact with vendor sponsors including Box, AHEAD, Cisco, Protenus, Everstream, Extrahop, Nutanix, Olah and more.

Interested participants can learn more about both September events by visiting http://csohio.himsschapter.org/Events/index.aspx

CSO HIMSS supports careers in healthcare information systems in Ohio. CSO HIMSS has representation from the provider, consultant and vendor healthcare industry segments and works to enhance communication and education among its 1,100+ local chapter members!

Media Contact:

Samantha McCarthy

614-300-1599

223056@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central--southern-ohio-himss-announce-two-events-in-september-300919535.html

SOURCE Central & Southern Ohio HIMSS