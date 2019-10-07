Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central bankers' committee defends unconventional crisis-fighting tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:39pm EDT
Australia's new Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney

LONDON (Reuters) - A report from a central bank-led global committee has defended the use of crisis-fighting tools such as negative interest rates and large-scale asset purchases, saying the benefits have outweighed the side effects.

The study from the Committee on the Global Financial System Committee (CGFS) was a broad analysis, but is likely to attract considerable attention in Europe following growing criticism about the use of such measures.

As well as sub-zero rates and trillions worth of bond buying, central banks have flooded their economies with ultra-cheap funding driving down borrowing costs but also putting pressure on savers and banks' margins.

"On balance, unconventional monetary policy tools (UMPTs) helped the central banks that used them address the circumstances presented by the crisis and the ensuing economic downturn," said Philip Lowe, chair of the CGFS and governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Side effects, such as disincentives to private sector deleveraging and spillovers to other countries have happened Lowe added, but were not considered "sufficiently strong to reverse the benefits of UMPTs".

The report was prepared by a working group led by a New York Fed official Simon Potter and European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi's former adviser, Frank Smets, who now heads the bank's economics department.

More than a third of the ECB's policymakers last month opposed restarting asset purchases, while on Friday six former members slammed the bank's policies under Draghi as unsuccessful and for potentially sowing the seeds of the next crisis.

The CGFS report, which was published under the umbrella of the Bank for International Settlements, said "so far, the side effects (of unconventional measures) have been contained and did not compromise the overall effectiveness of the interventions".

It was also likely that they would need to be used again in future in the event of an economic slump, spillovers from abroad to small open economies or disruptions in financial markets that impair the transmission of monetary policy.

A number of trends also pointed to interest rates more regularly hitting the "effective lower bound", where they cannot be cut any further. That would again call for unconventional tools to be used.

"Of course, most of the central banks that implemented UMPTs have yet to unwind them, given the need for continued stimulus. This means that a complete assessment of their effects can only be made at a later stage," the report said.

A parallel report that looked at the huge expansion of central bank balances sheets as a result of the crisis fighting efforts, also laid out a 9-point check list of "best practices" for using of unconventional measures.

It included a gradual pace of asset purchases relative to the overall amount, planning to avoid a scarcity of bonds, lending back out purchased bonds, predicable measures both when using and unwinding measures and staying flexible.

Graphic: Global interest rates - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6985/6916/Pasted%20Image.jpg

Graphic: Central bank balance sheets - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6989/6920/Pasted%20Image.jpg

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pUFCW UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNAT : Files Lawsuit to Stop USDA's Dangerous Pork Line Speed Rule
PU
03:10pOil prices drop as hopes fade for comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:09pWall Street falls amid nervousness ahead of trade talks
RE
03:06pOil prices drop as hopes fade for comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:02pDollar firms as traders look to trade talks, Fed for direction
RE
02:59pDollar firms as traders look to trade talks, Fed for direction
RE
02:55pKroger to discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at stores
RE
02:46pBOND REPORT : U.S. Treasury Yields Rising Ahead Of Resumption Of U.S.-China Trade Talks Later This Week
DJ
02:39pCentral bankers' committee defends unconventional crisis-fighting tools
RE
02:37pMGGA MONTANA GRAIN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Convention & Trade Show Coming to Great Falls, Dec 3-5
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar drift higher
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group