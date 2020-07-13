Central bankers say now is the time to get ready for end of Libor

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Top central bankers in the
United States and Britain said the end-2021 deadline for
dropping the Libor benchmark interest rate would not be extended
because of the COVID crisis and lenders and borrowers had to
have their transition plans in place now.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged there
had been calls since the coronavirus pandemic escalated to step
back from the shift away from Libor which is used to price
trillions of dollars of financial contracts.
"But in my view, what we saw in financial markets in March
in response to the shock of Covid only reinforces the importance
of removing the financial system's dependence on Libor in a
timely way," he said on Monday.
Bailey was speaking in an online discussion alongside John
Williams, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who
also said the COVID crisis would not lead to an extension of the
2021 deadline.
"It doesn't matter whether you're a large global bank or a
local company with a handful of employees, you need to be
prepared to manage your institution's transition away from
LIBOR," Williams said. "As I've said before, let's not make the
existing hole we're trying to climb out of even deeper."
During the financial crisis of 2007-09, some traders
manipulated the rate, leading to criminal convictions and huge
fines for international banks.
Last week, the Financial Stability Board, a global body for
regulators, warned of a "significant negative impact" if
authorities do not prepare for the end of Libor because many
existing contracts are due to mature after 2021.
Bailey said anyone borrowing past the end of 2021 had to
consider the greater certainty offered by alternative benchmarks
and anyone continuing to use Libor had to consider how the
contract would change before the end of next year.
"We would not expect to see any further sterling Libor
linked lending after the end of March 2021," he said.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority in April extended the
cut off date for ending the use of Libor for new loans until the
end of March next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any solution for existing "legacy" contracts would not be
available for new business, Bailey said.
(Reporting by William Schomberg in London and Jonnelle Marte in
New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)