Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central banks urge G20 to back cheaper payments `roadmap'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 12:18pm EST
Headquarters of the Bank for International Settlements are seen in Basel

Central banks will ask world leaders to back a "roadmap" for cutting the cost of cross-border payments, the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

The BIS wants Group of Twenty (G20) leaders to get behind the plan, which is being drawn up regulators, central banks and treasury officials from across the world and will lay out steps to improve a payments system hindered by high costs.

Political will is needed to create conditions for cheaper cross-border payments that are properly regulated at a time when international "correspondent" banks are pulling out from aiding such payments for local lenders.

Cross-border payments, critical for some emerging economies that depend on remittances sent by migrants abroad, are hampered by low speeds, high costs and cumbersome processes.

The roadmap will look at current costs, sticking points and risks in payments and pinpoint how the private and public sectors can tackle them, the Basel-based BIS, an umbrella group for central banks, said.

In a rare move, the BIS devoted its quarterly review to payments in a sign of how Facebook's plans to launch its Libra cryptocurrency has forced central banks to look beyond their wholesale payment networks to changes in the retail sector.

Facebook's planned expansion to retail payments has focussed regulatory concern over the role of Big Tech in financial services, stoking debate over who will control money in the future.

As technological changes sweep through the domestic and cross-border payments sectors, central banks must accelerate work to guarantee that new services run safely and efficiently, the BIS said.

"Central banks have a core role in payment systems," said BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens. "The changes under way require them to step up and play a more significant part in improving the safety and efficiency of these systems."

Peer-to-peer systems that cut out middlemen are the most transformative way of improving payments, the BIS said. These often use blockchain-based systems.

Proponents say blockchain could wipe out the need for middlemen such as banks in payments. But trusted intermediaries like central banks are still crucial, the BIS said.

"Money and payment systems are founded on trust in the currency ? whether cash or digital ? and this trust is something that only the central bank can ensure," it wrote.

Still, whether central banks can exercise control over decentralised payment methods like bitcoin, which transcend borders and have proved tricky to regulate, is unclear.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) - digital money issued and governed by a central bank - could provide a safe and easy means of peer-to-peer payments, the BIS wrote.

By Tom Wilson and Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.70% 7690.735 End-of-day quote.20.93%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.58% 8481.5285 End-of-day quote.18.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:18pCentral banks urge G20 to back cheaper payments `roadmap'
RE
12:08pVirus uncertainty rules, but markets functioning OK - BIS
RE
12:02pIran Battles Coronavirus -- and the Black Market for Medical Supplies
DJ
11:31aMalaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade
RE
11:03aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Issues Actuarial Work Regulation for Insurance
PU
10:15aImmigration Is Helping Shield Canada From Global Slowdown
DJ
09:48aSwitzerland files criminal complaint over Crypto spying scandal
RE
09:31aCitgo, Aruba reach deal to transfer control of refinery to island government
RE
08:25aPutin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
RE
08:15aShell's Bonga oilfield in Nigeria to undergo maintenance - spokesman
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
4APPLE INC. : Samsung and LG Innotek close South Korea plants after confirmed virus cases
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Big Drugmakers Warn About Coronavirus Impact on Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group