CentralReach Acquires Curriculum and Programming Business; Dr. Kerri Milyko Joins as Director

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and practice management solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism and related disorders, announced today that it has acquired the curriculum and programming business of Precise Xceleration. Its founder, Dr. Kerri Milyko, BCBA-D, LBA will join CentralReach’s CR Institute team as Director of Clinical Programming to develop and deliver a fully digital, evidence-based clinical programming solution for autism therapy integrated directly into the CentralReach platform. The new off-the-shelf programming is designed to accelerate learning outcomes for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by identifying and making impactful changes to the treatment plan earlier in the therapy process and in an ongoing, iterative fashion. The integrated, proprietary programming can be used on its own or as a supplement to existing client programming and will utilize a variety of methods including RFT, ACT and Precision Teaching in addition to traditional discrete trial training, natural environment training, prompt fading, and task analysis.



The acquisition comes at a time when the demand for high-quality, evidence-based clinical programming is increasing, as increased demand for autism therapy services, a significant influx of new Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to meet this demand and reductions in reimbursement for services not performed while the learner is present all put pressure on ABA organizations to find the time to create this much needed programming. By integrating this content directly into the clinical workflow, CentralReach enables ABA organizations to reduce staff time spent developing programming, generating reports and duplicating data entry efforts, freeing staff to focus their attention on delivering effective, fully billable services that produce superior outcomes for their learners.

“I’m very excited to welcome Dr. Kerri Milyko to CentralReach,” commented CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “We believe there is a need in the market for high-quality, evidence-based programming that can be seamlessly integrated into an ABA provider’s workflow. Kerri has spent her career developing, implementing and pioneering ABA curriculum for people with ASD and the ability to add someone with her knowledge, experience and energy to lead our investment in this area is exciting for CentralReach, its customers and the industry at large. After acquiring Chartlytics and expanding our offering in staff development content and curricula, this was the obvious next step for us to drive our mission forward. The combination of our cutting-edge technology with the expertise of Dr. Milyko stand to transform and modernize ABA service delivery.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Chris and the CentralReach team,” said Dr. Milyko. “CentralReach’s clear leadership position in the industry, the significant size of its client base, the quality of the team and the amount of investment it can put behind this offering made this a once in a lifetime opportunity I couldn’t pass up. We plan to leverage all of these resources to accelerate development and deliver the high-quality, evidence-based care that is so critical to serve the rapidly growing number of persons diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year. I can’t wait to get started.”

This acquisition extends the significant investments CentralReach has made over the past 18 months to enhance its clinical software and service offering. Its 2018 acquisition of Chartlytics , the leading digital precision teaching platform, kicked off the increased investment in this area. Chartlytics added a talented team, including renowned Precision Teaching expert, Dr. Rick Kubina, BCBA-D, and its precision behavior measurement and real-time decision making to CentralReach’s platform. The company followed that investment with the launch of its research, content and educational arm - CR Institute - to spearhead autism therapy research, develop and offer ongoing education with an ever-growing library of hundreds of continuing education courses, ABA consulting, training and much more, all with the sole purpose of propelling ABA therapy forward.

