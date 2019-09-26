Log in
CentralSquare Event to Draw More Than 400 Public Works and Local Government Leaders from Across North America

09/26/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

Lake Mary, FL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it is bringing together more than 400 local government leaders whose agencies have deployed CentralSquare Asset Management. As the premier networking and training event for customers on CentralSquare solutions that are powered by Lucity, the event will showcase the latest advancements to CentralSquare Public Administration Suite, a fully unified, end-to-end enterprise software suite for finance, asset management, community development, land management, human capital management, municipal services, taxation, utilities and citizen engagement.

During the four-day event – the first Lucity conference since the acquisition by CentralSquare – attendees will be able to experience in-person demonstrations of new advancements to its Public Administration Suite Pro, the world’s first cloud-based, end-to-end software suite for mid-tier government. Also on the agenda are more than 100 in-depth training opportunities on solutions for public works and enterprise asset management, including expert-led breakout sessions and user-oriented presentations, introductions to new products and services and an overview of CentralSquare’s product roadmap for Enterprise Asset Management.

Some product roadmap highlights to be covered include:

  1. Analytics. CentralSquare Analytics provides a powerful report-writing package with unified business reporting and intelligence for in-depth data analysis across multiple data sets in a single user interface. As a unifying element embedded in all CentralSquare products, Analytics deepens the reporting capabilities both within Asset Management, powered by Lucity, and across the full public administration suite.
  2. Integrations. One defining characteristic of CentralSquare Public Administration solutions is a unified and consistent experience across multiple applications. Event attendees will learn more about the enhanced integrations between Asset Management, powered by Lucity, and CentralSquare’s flagship solutions for finance, community development and land management.
  3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. CentralSquare Labs, the company’s innovation center, incubates ideas and rapidly prototypes new technologies. For public works agencies, solutions embedded with AI and machine learning can deliver rapid analysis of all the data that is being collected, helping these agencies to spot trends and report on areas needing prioritization. During the event, attendees will explore and share ideas on how data can help better plan maintenance or replacement of critical resources and infrastructure assets.

The event will take place at the Marriott Downtown in Kansas City, Missouri, September 30 through October 3. Learn more at act.lucity.com

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu
CentralSquare Technologies
800-727-8088
media@centralsquare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
